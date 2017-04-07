Fewer Trout Stocked For Start Of Fishing Season

(CBS Connecticut) — Because of maintenance at one hatchery and budget cuts at a second hatchery, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection will release about 90,000 fewer trout this year, than last year.
Fish will be released in seventy fewer bodies of water.
“Our biggest hatchery, the Quinnebaug hatchery, required some long-overdue and pretty extensive improvements to the well systems. That required us to take some of our wells off-line. That also impacted our ability to stock the number of trout we would normally stock,” said DEEP Deputy Commissioner Susan Whalen. “It’s just routine maintenance on these systems that periodically require repairs.”
Production capacity was reduced at the Kensington Fish Hatchery to save money.
“Some of the locations that have not been stocked is because there are wild trout populations that reproduce on their own,” Fish Biologist Justin Wiggins said. “This is a good opportunity for us not to stock on top of those self-sustaining populations.”
Trout fishing season begins tomorrow.
* * * * *
An interactive map of stocked streams, lakes and ponds is available on the department’s web site.
