Man Charged With Supplying Heroin To Woman Who Died

(Thompson, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A man accused of supplying heroin for a woman who died last fall in Thompson is facing charges.
State Police they have arrested 39-year-old David Gagnon.
It was last October 20 just after midnight that troopers were called an area of Brandy Hill Road on a report of an unresponsive female in a parked car.
She later died at Hubbard Hospital in Webster, Massachusetts.
Meanwhile, troopers and detectives continued their investigation, which included interviews with Gagnon and others.
They later identified Gagnon as a suspect who supplied the woman with heroin she used prior to her death. He turned himself in this morning to Troop D in Danielson.
He now faces charges of sale of narcotics and is being held on $10,000. He’s to be arraigned in Danielson Superior Court.