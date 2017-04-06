Programming Note: Today's Red Sox game has been postponed to 2:05pm on April 13.

Man Charged With Supplying Heroin To Woman Who Died

April 6, 2017 3:36 PM
Filed Under: connecticut state police, heroin, Untimely Death

(Thompson, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A man accused of supplying heroin for a woman who died last fall in Thompson is facing charges.

State Police they have arrested 39-year-old David Gagnon.

It was last October 20 just after midnight that troopers were called an area of Brandy Hill Road on a report of an unresponsive female in a parked car.

She later died at Hubbard Hospital in Webster, Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, troopers and detectives continued their investigation, which included interviews with Gagnon and others.

They later identified Gagnon as a suspect who supplied the woman with heroin she used prior to her death.  He turned himself in this morning to Troop D in Danielson.

He now faces charges of sale of narcotics and is being held on $10,000.  He’s to be arraigned in Danielson Superior Court.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia