Rays Stop Yankees

April 5, 2017 10:59 PM
Filed Under: Alex Cobb, Chase Headley, Corey Dickerson, Jacoby Ellsbury, Rays, Yankees

By FRED GOODALL  AP Sports Writer

 
 ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) _ Corey Dickerson homered and drove in two runs to lead the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday night.

Alex Cobb (1-0) pitched into the sixth inning, continuing his comeback from Tommy John surgery that sidelined him most of the past two seasons. Building on five starts he made late last year, the right-hander allowed one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

The Rays took two of three games from their AL East rivals to open a season with a series victory for the first time since 2012.

Dickerson hit the first leadoff homer of his career, driving Michael Pineda’s third pitch of the night into the right-field seats. He added an RBI single in the second, when Tampa Bay scored three runs with two outs.

 

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia