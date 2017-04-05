Connecticut Business Spotlight April 5, 2017: Knox Inc.

April 5, 2017 11:00 AM By Connecticut Business Spotlight

One of the many things that makes Connecticut great is its local businesses! WTIC Newstalk 1080, along with Merritt Graphics Print Solutions support local businesses in Connecticut and want to thank them for the wonderful work they do.

This week’s Connecticut Business Spotlight is Knox Inc.

Knox in Hartford CT is dedicated to making stronger, greener, healthier and more beautiful neighborhoods in Hartford. Knox is Hartford’s leading environmental and community organization. Knox programs include tree plantings, community gardens, environmental education and volunteer projects.  To learn more, contact them at KnoxHartford.org or 860 951-7694.

Brought to you by Merritt Graphics – Print Solutions Print Partners. A division of Joseph Merritt Company. Go to Merrittprintsolutions.com.

More from Connecticut Business Spotlight
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia