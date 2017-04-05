Child Advocate Encouraged By Hartford’s Embrace Of Child Abuse Findings

(CBS Connecticut) — In an appearance before the state Board of Education in Hartford today, the state Child Advocate said she is encouraged by the city’s willingness to make changes, after a report that criticized the city for failing to properly respond to instances of suspected child abuse and neglect.

Hartford Superintendent of Schools Leslie Torres-Rodriguez says told the state Board of Education that the city is training educators to understand child abuse and neglect.

“Making sure that everyone has the knowledge, and understands what the procedures and the processes are,” Torres Rodriguez said. “So that then we can begin to build our muscle around paying attention to, and reacting to what we have to do.”

The school district also plans to bring in an outside monitor to review efforts to improve the response to possible instances of child abuse.