1 Dead In Early Morning Hartford Shooting

April 5, 2017 8:10 AM
Filed Under: hartford, King Street, murder, shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Hartford police are investigating an early morning fatal shooting in the city.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley said in statement that the city’s automated gunfire detection system recorded six shots early Wednesday.

Officers responding to King Street found an unresponsive male down in a driveway suffering from what appeared to be several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at about 1:30 a.m.

The victim’s name was not immediately made public.

Police have not announced any arrests and are asking that anyone with information about the shooting contact them.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia