Stephanie Seymour Completes Alcohol Program, Charges Dropped

April 4, 2017 3:19 PM
Stephanie Seymour, supermodel

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Drunken driving and other charges against former supermodel Stephanie Seymour are being erased in Connecticut after she completed a year-long program that included treatment for alcohol abuse.

The Advocate newspaper reported that the charges were dismissed Tuesday during a hearing in Stamford Superior Court. The 48-year-old former Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated model did not appear in court.

Police say Seymour backed her limited edition Land Rover into a Mercedes Benz on a highway exit ramp in her hometown of Greenwich in January 2016. She also was charged with crashing into a utility pole and leaving the scene later that day.

Charges were dropped under Connecticut’s alcohol education program for first-time offenders. Seymour also was required to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and meet with victims of drunken driving accidents.

