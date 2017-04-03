Programming Note: WTIC will air Red Sox Baseball beginning at 1:20pm today.  Listen to the Rush Limbaugh Show by clicking here. Read More

Woman Charged In Fatal Hit And Run

April 3, 2017 11:51 AM
Filed Under: fatal hit and run, New Haven

(New Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – New Haven police are crediting eyewitnesses with the arrest of a Southbury woman after they say she fled the scene of a crash involving a bicyclist Sunday who later died.

Officers were called around 12:45 Sunday afternoon to the 500 block of Ella Grasso Boulevard.

When they arrived, they found the victim, Ranko Borak of New Haven.  Police say the impact of the crash had thrown him over the guardrail.

Investigators say eyewitnesses spotted 42-year-old Veronica Pierce’s vehicle, first in city traffic and later on Interstate 91.

It was while on Bradley Street that police say a man told them he stepped into the roadway to advise Pierce she was driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

She was later pulled over by police after being spotted at Orange and Bradley Streets.  Police then administered a field sobriety test on Pierce before she was taken into custody.

Pierce now faces charges of manslaughter with a motor vehicle while intoxicated, felony evading responsibility, driving on a suspended license, and driving the wrong way down a one way street.

