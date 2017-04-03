This Morning With Ray Dunaway April 3, 2017

April 3, 2017 9:20 AM By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News  Business Analyst celebrates Happy Retirement Week.

7:20- Tim Phelan, President of the Connecticut Retail Merchants Association, says with the state needing more revenue, raising the state sales tax is not off the table for legislature.

8:50- Laura Francis, First Selectman of Durham is on the air for Mayor Monday.  Mayor Monday is brought to you by Bertera Subaru of Hartford.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

