Police: Man Went Wrong Way On I-291

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Manchester man is under arrest after state police say he was stopped traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate 291 early Saturday.
Troopers say Aravind Gunasekaran, 32, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes shortly after 1 a.m. He was stopped before Exit 4 and failed a field sobriety test, said police.
Gunasekaran was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving in the wrong direction on a divided highway. He’s due in Manchester Superior Court on April 17.