Police: Man Went Wrong Way On I-291

April 1, 2017 12:04 PM
Filed Under: Aravind Gunasekaran, Manchester, South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Manchester man is under arrest after state police say he was stopped traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate 291 early Saturday.

Troopers say Aravind Gunasekaran, 32, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes shortly after 1 a.m. He was stopped before Exit 4 and failed a field sobriety test, said police.

Gunasekaran was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving in the wrong direction on a divided highway. He’s due in Manchester Superior Court on April 17.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

The Latest UConn News
At The Box Office

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia