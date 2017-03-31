Man Arrested After Fatal Crash

(Groton, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a late Thursday night crash in Groton.

State Police say it started with troopers doing speed enforcement just before 10 p.m. on Interstate 95 north at exit 85.

They say Valery Labossiere of Medford, Massachusetts exited the highway during a brief pursuit and collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Route 184 and Kings Highway in Groton.

Troopers say the passenger in the second vehicle was killed and the driver injured. Labossiere sustained minor injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined the pickup truck Labossiere was driving had been reported stolen earlier this week in Vermont.

Investigators also say a small caliber rifle was found in the pickup.

Labossiere faces charges of reckless driving, disobeying an officer’s signal, engaing in pursuit, operating without a license, and larceny of a motor vehicle.

He’s being held on bonds totaling $152,500 and is due in court later today in New London.