This Morning With Ray Dunaway March 30, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- Lon Seidman, Technology reporter and reviewer at Lon.tv explains how your browsing history may be up for sale soon to the highest bidder. A vote could kill privacy rules that would prevent service providers from selling browsing histories and app usage histories to advertisers in the future.

7:50- Randy Bumps, UTC’s Senior Director, Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility is on the air. 42 New England High School Teams Compete at Hartford Public High School April 1-2. The event is free and open to the public. Again this year, United Technologies Corporation is the “Presenting Sponsor” of NE FIRST and the NE FIRST District Championship.

8:20- Ronald Bailey is the Science Correspondent at Reason magazine and Reason.com, whose work has been featured in the Best American Science Writing series of books Author of the new book “The End of Doom: Environmental Renewal in the Twenty-first Century.” Bailey says relax– gutting the EPA won’t make your air dirtier and water more polluted. There have been diminishing returns to federal pollution regulation for a long time.

8:50- Andrew Lattimer, Tax Partner at BlumShapiro of West Hartford) talks taxes. With the April 18th deadline approaching, there are a number of opportunities for possible deductions and credits of which people should take note, whether they are filing personally or on behalf of their business.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.