Sound Off CT: Curbing The Mass Exodus From CT

March 30, 2017 9:03 AM By Jim Vicevich
Filed Under: jeff sessions, sanctuary cities

Don Pesci, Red Notes From a Blue State joins Jim to look at why Connecticut residents are leaving the state in droves. Can the state stop the mass exodus, or is it too late? Also Hans Van Spekofsky, Election Law Reform Initiative and Senior Legal Fellow Heritage Foundation, discusses AG Sessions’ announcement that the DOJ will pull Justice Department grants to Sanctuary Cities that continue to break the law. Sessions said, “Such policies cannot continue. They make our nation less safe by putting dangerous criminals back on the streets.”

More from Jim Vicevich
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia