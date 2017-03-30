Sound Off CT: Curbing The Mass Exodus From CT

Don Pesci, Red Notes From a Blue State joins Jim to look at why Connecticut residents are leaving the state in droves. Can the state stop the mass exodus, or is it too late? Also Hans Van Spekofsky, Election Law Reform Initiative and Senior Legal Fellow Heritage Foundation, discusses AG Sessions’ announcement that the DOJ will pull Justice Department grants to Sanctuary Cities that continue to break the law. Sessions said, “Such policies cannot continue. They make our nation less safe by putting dangerous criminals back on the streets.”
Sound Off CT: Curbing The Mass Exodus From CTMarch 30, 2017 9:03 AM
