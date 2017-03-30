Police: Teenage Motorcyclist Dies After Crash In Southington

March 30, 2017 12:16 PM
Filed Under: Motorcycle Crash, Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police say a teenage motorcyclist has died following a collision with a pickup truck in Southington.

Nineteen-year-old David Spinnager was pronounced dead at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury after Wednesday afternoon’s accident along Marion Avenue.

Police say Spinnager was passing vehicles on his 2006 Honda motorcycle when he crossed the double yellow dividing line and struck the back of a northbound Chevrolet Silverado.

The Plymouth teen sustained serious injuries. The driver of the truck, a 72-year-old Southington man, was not injured.

Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to contact Southington police.

