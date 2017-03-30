7-Eleven Robbed At Gunpoint In Newington

March 30, 2017 12:31 PM
Filed Under: 7-Eleven, armed robbery, Newington

(Newington, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Newington police are investigating an early morning hold up at a 7-Eleven in town.

A little after 5:30 a.m., officers say a lone male suspect showed a gun and demanded cash from a store clerk.

After making off with an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the store on foot.  The clerk was not injured.

Officers say the suspect had a medium build, was wearing a black hoodie, dark mask, gloves jeans and sneakers.

A State Police canine unit was brought in to assist but the suspect was not located.

Those with information are urged to contact Newington Police at (860) 666-8445.

