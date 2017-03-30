7-Eleven Robbed At Gunpoint In Newington

(Newington, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Newington police are investigating an early morning hold up at a 7-Eleven in town.
A little after 5:30 a.m., officers say a lone male suspect showed a gun and demanded cash from a store clerk.
After making off with an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the store on foot. The clerk was not injured.
Officers say the suspect had a medium build, was wearing a black hoodie, dark mask, gloves jeans and sneakers.
A State Police canine unit was brought in to assist but the suspect was not located.
Those with information are urged to contact Newington Police at (860) 666-8445.