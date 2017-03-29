This Morning With Ray Dunaway March 29, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20-Ken Dixon, writes about Connecticut politic for the Connecticut Post, and takes a look at Sen. Ted Kennedy Jr.’s possible run for Governor of Connecticut.
8:20- Deb Polun, Director of Government Affairs/Media Relations for Community Health Center Association of Connecticut, talks about the need to protect the state’s HUSKY insurance program for lower-income individuals.
8:30- Ed Leavy, president of the State Vocational Federation of Teachers, says the difficulty in hiring manufacturing talent is no different than it is in the licensed trades and it’s “the licensed trades where they have trouble getting teachers.”
