Shooting Near School In New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) – Two women and a child reportedly have been shot in a domestic dispute that forced the lockdowns of a school and hospital in Connecticut.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said in a Twitter posting Wednesday morning that the three victims are expected to survive.

A nearby elementary school and St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford were locked down.

Authorities say the suspect’s cellphone pinged a tower near the hospital.

Police were called to a home near the Newington line at about 7 a.m.

Officials say they have responded to a second crime scene several blocks away.

Stewart said the shootings appeared to stem from a domestic dispute.

