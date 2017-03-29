Shooting Near School In New Britain

March 29, 2017 9:19 AM
Filed Under: New Britain, shooting

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) – Two women and a child reportedly have been shot in a domestic dispute that forced the lockdowns of a school and hospital in Connecticut.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said in a Twitter posting Wednesday morning that the three victims are expected to survive.

A nearby elementary school and St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford were locked down.

Authorities say the suspect’s cellphone pinged a tower near the hospital.

Police were called to a home near the Newington line at about 7 a.m.

Officials say they have responded to a second crime scene several blocks away.

Stewart said the shootings appeared to stem from a domestic dispute.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia