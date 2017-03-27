Suspected Church Burglar Arrested

(South Windsor, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – South Windsor police are charging a man with burglarizing a church in town over the weekend.

On Saturday, police say they were called around 8:00 a.m. regarding a burglary that took place earlier that morning at Truth Baptist Church on Burnham Street.

Surveillance video showed the suspect within the church around 4:00 that morning.

Police say they later spotted a suspicious person sleeping in a car parked behind a business on John Fitch Boulevard.

The man was identified as a suspect in the church burglary, 30-year-old Christopher Purdie of Tariffville.

Police say he admitted his part in the crime to them.

Purdie now faces charges of burglary, criminal attempt at larceny, and possession of burglar’s tools.

His bond was set at $10,000 and he’s due in court today in Manchester.