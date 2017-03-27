Arraignment For Hartford Teen’s Alleged Killer

March 27, 2017 8:11 AM
hartford, Keon Huff, murder

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) — A juvenile charged with killing a 15-year-old Hartford boy is scheduled to face a judge.

The suspect is expected to be in court Monday to face charges of murder, evidence tampering and carrying a pistol without a permit.

The suspect’s name has not yet been made public because he’s a juvenile.

He’s charged with the March 17 fatal shooting of 15-year-old Keon Huff Jr., who was found in the hallway of a residential building in the city’s North End suffering a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive.

Huff was the city’s eighth homicide victim of the year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

