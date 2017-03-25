UCONN Men’s Basketball Associate Head Coach Is Leaving

STORRS, Conn. (CBS CONNECTICUT)– Glen Miller, associate head coach of the UConn men’s basketball team under head coach Kevin Ollie for the past five seasons, is leaving his position with the program.

Miller has been with UConn coaching staffs for 14 years in two separate seven-year spans. He returned to UConn as Director of Basketball Administration on Jim Calhoun’s staff in 2010-11, and became a full-time assistant coach under Calhoun in 2011-12. Miller moved up to associate head coach when Ollie took over as head coach in 2012-13.

“We appreciate the countless contributions Glen has made to UConn basketball, as a player, a coach and the associate head coach,” Ollie said. “His integrity, his dedication to the program, and his commitment to our student-athletes have been outstanding and he has had a huge role in the success we’ve achieved. I wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

Miller was part of Calhoun’s original coaching staff at UConn in 1986 and remained with UConn until becoming the head coach at Connecticut College in 1993. He was a Division I head coach at Brown University and also at the University of Pennsylvania before his return to the UConn program in 2010. During his UConn tenure, Miller was part of two NCAA Championships, an NIT title, six NCAA Tournament appearances, and three conference tournament championships.