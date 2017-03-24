Meriden Bar Liquor Permit Canceled

March 24, 2017 12:39 PM
Filed Under: Bar shooting, license revoked, Meriden

(Meriden, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A Meriden bar that was the scene of a shooting last weekend has withdrawn its liquor permit application.

The 105 Restaurant and Lounge on Colony Street was operating under a provisional or temporary permit at the time of the March 18 shooting.

The state Department of Consumer Protection says they met with the bar owner and police in Hartford this week, at which point the owner agreed to place the permit on voluntary suspension.

After further discussions, the permit was canceled permanently.

DCP Commissioner Jonathan Harris says they number one goal is to make patrons safe in local establishments

The shooting is still under investigation.

