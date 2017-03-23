Police Locate Mother Of Baby Found In Reservoir

March 23, 2017 10:34 AM
Filed Under: Baby Death, Harwinton

HARWINTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – State police say they have located the mother of an infant boy, whose body was found in a bag in a Harwinton reservoir Tuesday.

Police say the woman, a Connecticut resident, has come forward and has spoken with detectives. Police say the woman also has been provided with necessary care at a local hospital. The woman’s name has not been released.

Police say the boy was born approximately 1 to 2 weeks ago. They continue to treat the case as an “untimely death.”

The baby’s body was found late Tuesday morning in Bristol Reservoir #4 in Harwinton, which is maintained by the Bristol Water Department.

