Police ID Body Found In River As Missing Man

March 23, 2017 9:02 AM
Filed Under: Coast Guard, CT state police, Groton, Naval Submarine Base, New London

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say a body found in a river near a submarine base is that of a missing Montville man.

Naval Submarine Base New London spokesman Chris Zendan said sailors found the body in the Thames River along the base waterfront on Tuesday afternoon. State police on Wednesday identified the body as 31-year-old Lyle Dagenais.

Dagenais went missing Feb. 19 after heading to the river to fish and kayak. Crews located his kayak in the village of Gales Ferry the afternoon of Feb. 20. The Coast Guard later called off the search.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Check Your Bracket
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia