Shots Fired Near UK Parliament

LONDON (AP) – Britain’s Parliament was on lockdown Wednesday after an assailant
stabbed an officer, then was shot by police, officials said. London Police also
said officers were called to an incident on Westminster Bridge nearby.
It was not clear exactly what happened or how many people were injured. On the
bridge, witnesses said a vehicle struck several people, and photos showed a car
plowed into railings. Witnesses in Parliament reported hearing sounds like
gunfire.
Leader of the House of Commons David Lidington said an assailant at Parliament
was shot and that there were reporters of further violent incidents in the
vicinity.”
Journalists there said they were told to stay in their offices. The Press
Association news agency reported that two people were seen lying within the
grounds of Parliament.
George Eaton, a journalist with the New Statesman, said that from the window of
Parliament’s Press Gallery, he saw police shoot a man who charged at officers.
“A large crowd was seen fleeing the man before he entered the parliamentary
estate,” he wrote on the publication’s website. “After several officers evaded
him he was swiftly shot by armed police.”
Get the latest updates at CBS News.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)