Shots Fired Near UK Parliament

LONDON (AP) – Britain’s Parliament was on lockdown Wednesday after an assailant

stabbed an officer, then was shot by police, officials said. London Police also

said officers were called to an incident on Westminster Bridge nearby.

It was not clear exactly what happened or how many people were injured. On the

bridge, witnesses said a vehicle struck several people, and photos showed a car

plowed into railings. Witnesses in Parliament reported hearing sounds like

gunfire.

Leader of the House of Commons David Lidington said an assailant at Parliament

was shot and that there were reporters of further violent incidents in the

vicinity.”

Journalists there said they were told to stay in their offices. The Press

Association news agency reported that two people were seen lying within the

grounds of Parliament.

George Eaton, a journalist with the New Statesman, said that from the window of

Parliament’s Press Gallery, he saw police shoot a man who charged at officers.

“A large crowd was seen fleeing the man before he entered the parliamentary

estate,” he wrote on the publication’s website. “After several officers evaded

him he was swiftly shot by armed police.”

