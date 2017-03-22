Breaking News: Shots Fired Outside UK Parliament. Read More

Plane From Connecticut Goes Off Runway In Indiana

March 22, 2017 8:26 AM
Filed Under: Connecticut, Groton -New London Airport, Indiana, plane

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (CBS Connecticut and AP) — Authorities say no one was injured when a small plane that had flown from Connecticut slid off a runway at an Indianapolis-area airport.

The plane landed Tuesday night at Indianapolis Executive Airport near Zionsville in Boone County. It had flown from Groton-New London Airport.

The pilot told authorities that a brake on the plane locked up during the landing, causing it to slide off the runway.

The Indianapolis Star reports the plane belonged to Farrell 5 LLC of Defiance, Ohio, and had seven passengers and two crew members aboard.

The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to investigate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

