Ex-TV Meteorologist Gets Prison For Child Porn Possession

March 22, 2017 8:21 AM
MERIDEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) — A former meteorologist at a Connecticut television station is headed to prison for possessing child pornography.

Justin Goldstein was sentenced Tuesday in Meriden to three years behind bars. He pleaded guilty in January to second-degree possession of child pornography.

Under a deal with prosecutors, Goldstein had agreed to serve three years of a 10-year sentence, followed by 10 years of probation.

The 33-year-old Goldstein worked for WTNH-TV in New Haven. He was suspended after his arrest in July. He no longer worked there in January.

Police started investigating after video files of suspected child porn were downloaded from Goldstein’s internet account. Authorities say they found child porn on computers and other devices at Goldstein’s Hamden home.

