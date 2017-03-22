Body Found In Thames Near Sub Base

March 22, 2017 8:17 AM
Filed Under: Body, Groton, Lyle Dagenais, Montville

GROTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) — Authorities say a body has been found in a river near the Groton sub base.

Naval Submarine Base New London spokesman Chris Zendan says sailors found the body in the Thames River along the base waterfront on Tuesday afternoon. The medical examiner’s office has taken the body to determine the person’s identity.

Zendan says it appears that the body is that of a Montville man, Lyle Dagenais, who went missing Feb. 19 after heading to the river to fish and kayak. Crews located his kayak in the village of Gales Ferry the afternoon of Feb. 20. The Coast Guard later called off the search.

Montville police Lt. Leonard Bunnell says officers continue to investigate the missing kayaker separately.

