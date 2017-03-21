RAY DUNAWAY: A Full Disclosure On Mental Health Professionals

March 21, 2017 2:17 PM By Ray Dunaway

Diana Urban is the House chair of the Committee on Children and is a member of the Regulations Review and Banks committees.  She discusses the new bill she is proposing, HB 5569: An Act requiring mental health professionals to provide new patients with a psychotherapy information disclosure statement.

There are more areas of expertise and professional experience in the world of mental health than many people realize, and Urban’s act with an upfront disclosure statement before receiving treatment.  Learn more:

