Malloy Focuses On Budget As Session Enters Second Half

March 21, 2017 4:54 PM
Connecticut, dannel malloy, state budget

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Fairer distribution of town aid, continued criminal justice reforms, and no gimmicks. Governor Dannel Malloy says those are among the ingredients any state budget proposal needs, to win his support.

In a briefing with reporters Tuesday, the governor continued to press for shifting one-third of teacher pension costs to cities and towns– noting that Connecticut is the only state that shoulders the entire burden.

“It’s not as if everyone else gets it wrong and we get it right,” said Malloy. “We’ve laid out a very hard lift, but one that’s necessary to address the state’s long-term problems.”

Malloy says he has “very little” tolerance for tax increases to help balance the budget– and that concession talks with state employee unions are ongoing. He’s seeking $700 million in labor savings next fiscal year to help erase the deficit.

