Woman Accused Of Stealing Check, Credit Card Info

March 20, 2017 11:52 AM
Filed Under: check theft, credit card theft, norwalk

(Norwalk, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Norwalk Police say they have four arrest warrants out for a woman accused of stealing credit card and other information from her former employer.

Police say they’re looking for 36-year-old Rashel Williams.

They say Williams worked at a local doctor’s office.

During the time of her employment, investigators determined Williams had stolen the credit card numbers and check information of an undetermined number of patients.

Anyone with any information on Rashel Williams’ whereabouts is urged to contact Norwalk detectives at (203) 854-3034.

Those with information can also contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at (203) 854-3111, leave anonymous tips at norwalkpd.com, or text tips by typing NPD in the text field, followed by the message and sending it to CRIMES (274637).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Check Your Bracket
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia