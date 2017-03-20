WIN BEFORE YOU CAN BUY: The Moody Blues: Classic Hits + Days of Future Passed

The Moody Blues: Classic Hits + Days of Future Passed is coming to The Toyota Oakdale Theatre on July 9th and we want to send you to see the show.

The Moody Blues will launch a special live tour celebrating the 50th Anniversary of their iconic, landmark album, DAYS OF FUTURE PASSED, which was originally released in 1967. The band will reflect back on five decades of some of the most well beloved music in pop culture history this summer, when they perform live onstage, for the first-time ever, their epic album that marked the first time a rock band had fused their sound with a symphony orchestra. The tour, titled DAYS OF FUTURE PASSED – 50TH ANNIVERSARY, will bring the live excitement of seeing the band perform their greatest hits in the first half, and then finish with DAYS OF FUTURE PASSED performed in the second half.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3rd through Oakdale.com, but we want you to win them right here.

Tune in to Sound Off Connecticut with Jim Vicevich every day this week… When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-800-953-1080 and you could win two tickets to see the show!

The Moody Blues

Classic Hits + Days of Future Passed

Sunday July 9 7:30pm

Toyota Oakdale Theatre

95 South Turnpike Road | Wallingford CT

Reserved Tickets: Limited VIP $151*

Reserved Tickets: $76*, $56*

Tickets On Sale Friday March 3 at 10am

Buy tickets at oakdale.com

Charge By Phone 800-745-3000

*addnl fees apply to all tickets / date and time subject to change