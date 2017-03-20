Bronin Takes Issue With ICE Tactics

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is raising concerns about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement tactics employed in the city earlier this month.

On March 12, city officials say ICE agents wearing only “Police” identification attempted to get an undocumented immigrant to meet them in the lobby of the Hartford Public Safety Complex, where the woman would have been detained. Bronin charges the the agents were trying to create the impression that they were in fact local police– undermining the trust that has been built between city officers and the residents they serve.

“Our police officers have worked hard to build that trust, and for ICE agents to present themselves as local police will undermine the hard work our department has done,” said Bronin. We follow all state and federal laws, and we will partner with anyone to help get violent criminals off our streets. But federal agents should not be creating the impression that they are local police.”

Hartford has designated itself as a “sanctuary city,” meaning local police generally don’t enforce federal immigration laws.