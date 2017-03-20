Arrest Made In January Killing In Hartford

March 20, 2017 8:22 AM
hartford, Antron Gore, Jason Reddick, murder

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting in Hartford two months ago.

Police say 32-year-old Antron Gore faces a murder charge in connection with the Jan. 20 death of Jason Reddick. He is scheduled in court on Monday.

The 37-year-old Reddick was found at about 1 p.m. on Albany Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Gore was identified as the suspect and an arrest warrant was issued Feb. 23. He was arrested Saturday and charged him with murder, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm.

He is being held on $1 million bond. It could not be determined if he has a lawyer.

