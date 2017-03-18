Trial Looming In Airport Runway Dispute

March 18, 2017 10:47 AM
Filed Under: runway dispute, Tweed-New Haven Airport

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A dispute between Tweed-New Haven Airport and state government over a Connecticut law that limits the length of the airport’s main runway is headed to a one-day trial before a federal magistrate judge.

The trial is set for Wednesday in federal court in Hartford.

Airport officials are suing the state over the 2009 law that limits Tweed’s main runway to its current 5,600 feet.

They say the short runway is threatening the only current commercial service at the airport _ daily flights to
Philadelphia _ and preventing Tweed from attracting more commercial flights.

Airport officials want to lengthen the runway to more than 7,000 feet on existing airport property and say federal aviation law supersedes state law.

The state attorney general’s office denied Tweed’s claims and is defending the law.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
At The Box Office

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia