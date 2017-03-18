Teen Shot Dead In Hartford

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in Hartford are investigating the Friday night shooting death of a teen-aged boy.
Officers were dispatched to a home on Garden Street just after 9:30.
When they arrived on scene, they found the victim, a 15-year-old, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.
The teen was rushed to an area hospital but pronounced dead just before 10:00.
Right now, Major Crimes and Crime Scene Detectives are working the case, trying to determine a motive and any suspects.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Hartford Police.