Shooting At Meriden Nightclub

(Meriden, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in Meriden are investigating after they say a man was shot at a city nightspot early this morning.
Officers were parked in the area of 105 Colony Street when, around 1:45, they were approached by several people who said a person had been shot inside the 105 Restaurant and Lounge.
The victim had already been transported to Midstate Medical Center by the time officers arrived on scene.
The 29-year-old man was later taken to a trauma center via Life Star helicopter for treatment of a serious but non life-threatening gunshot wound to the neck.
Detectives processed the scene. Anyone with any information should contact Meriden Police at (203) 630-6318.