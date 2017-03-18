Email Scam Warning

March 18, 2017 10:20 AM
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut’s tax commissioner is warning taxpayers and tax preparers of last-minute phishing email scams.

Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Kevin Sullivan says one of the scams involves a fake taxpayer asking their tax preparer to make a last-minute change in where a tax refund is deposited.

Sullivan says tax preparers should verbally reconfirm information with their clients.

He says another scam targeting tax preparers involves a fake email from a tax software provider, asking for online accounts to be updated.

Sullivan’s office is working with the Internal Revenue Service to protect taxpayers.

He says tax-related scams increase as the April 18 filing deadline nears.

