Lawmakers Hail Bipartisan Bill To Address Crumbling Foundations

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A bipartisan bill that could provide some real money to homeowners plagued by failing foundations in Eastern Connecticut has cleared the legislature’s public safety committee.

The measure would establish an account to provide grants of 75 percent of repair costs– up to $150,000, funded in part by a $12 annual surcharge on certain property insurance policies statewide.

The bill also calls for a low-interest loan program to help affected homeowners cover the balance of repair costs.

The program would be administered by the Capitol Region Council of Governments.

As one lawmaker put it during a news conference Friday, “It’s a foundation for a solution.”

Some affected homeowners have said that they should not be responsible for paying for any of the costs associated with the problem, because they did nothing wrong.

The problem was traced to a quarry that produced a concrete mix containing pyrrhotite, which apparently reacted with oxygen and water and lead to severe foundation cracks. A final state Department of Consumer Protection report says J.J. Mottes was the only company that made the concrete.

The problem has been documented in approximately 500 homes, but officials believe thousands of homes could be affected, and that more homeowners are likely to come forward, once there’s the opportunity for funds remediation.