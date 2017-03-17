Fight In Hamden Leads To Arrest

(Hamden, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A man is charged in Hamden after police say an argument with his brother-in-law escalated Thursday night.

Around 8 o’clock, police say after initially receiving calls to a fight in the Church Street School lot, they were called to a residence on Church Street.

They say 37-year-old Clarence Freeman started arguing with the brother-in-law, who locked himself in the home.

Freeman, police say, then kicked in a rear door and chased the victim outside, picking up a shovel along the way.

Police say the brother-in-law ran back inside with Freeman in pursuit.

Before Freeman left the house, police say he grabbed a prescription before being apprehended.

Officers say the suspect was combative once in the police vehicle, kicking a rear door and window and spitting on them.

Freeman faces a host of charges, including breach of peace, assault on an officer, threatening, criminal mischief, ilegally obtaining a prescription, and possession of marijuana.

Bond was set at $50,000 and Freeman is due in court today.