Stamford Dental Practice Manager Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud

March 16, 2017 2:04 PM
Filed Under: Dental, dentist, Stamford

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The office manager of a Stamford dental practice has pleaded guilty to using a retired dentist’s records to charge insurance companies almost $600,000 for work that was never performed.

Elena Ilizarov pleaded guilty in federal court this week to wire fraud.

Prosecutors say that from 2005 to 2016 while working at Advanced Dentistry, she billed insurance companies for services supposedly performed by the dentist who retired in 2011. The dentist, who had worked briefly at Advanced Dentistry, was described by prosecutors as a victim of identity theft.

Authorities say insurance companies paid more than $580,000 to Advanced Dentistry for phony services.

The 44-year-old Ilizarov faces up to two decades in prison at sentencing on a date to be determined.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Check Your Bracket
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia