Stamford Dental Practice Manager Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The office manager of a Stamford dental practice has pleaded guilty to using a retired dentist’s records to charge insurance companies almost $600,000 for work that was never performed.
Elena Ilizarov pleaded guilty in federal court this week to wire fraud.
Prosecutors say that from 2005 to 2016 while working at Advanced Dentistry, she billed insurance companies for services supposedly performed by the dentist who retired in 2011. The dentist, who had worked briefly at Advanced Dentistry, was described by prosecutors as a victim of identity theft.
Authorities say insurance companies paid more than $580,000 to Advanced Dentistry for phony services.
The 44-year-old Ilizarov faces up to two decades in prison at sentencing on a date to be determined.
