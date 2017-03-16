DRS Halts Electronic Filings From 3 Local Preparers

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Connecticut’s revenue services commissioner is halting electronic tax filings at three tax preparer businesses in the state.
DRS Commissioner Kevin Sullivan says he’s taking the action based on what he’s calling the high volume of questionable returns and suspicious filings received.
Sullivan says electronic filings are suspended at Liberty Tax Service in East Hartford and Perfect Preparer outlets in New Haven and Ansonia.
The commissioner reminds taxpayers that free assistance in completing their returns is available from DRS at (860) 297-5962 or at the department’s regional walk-in centers in Hartford, Bridgeport, Norwich, and Waterbury.
Also, information is also available on the DRS web site at ct.gov/drs.
Additionally, the department urges those who may know of companies or individuals not complying with state tax laws to report the activity to the DRS Fraud Unit.