Man Severely Burned In Garage Fire

March 15, 2017 8:32 AM
PLYMOUTH, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police in Connecticut say a garage fire has left a man severely burned.

Firefighters were called to the village of Terryville around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a fully involved fire in a detached garage.

Police say they found that the man had left the garage with injuries. He was taken to Waterbury Hospital. It’s unclear what his current condition is.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

