Man Severely Burned In Garage Fire

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police in Connecticut say a garage fire has left a man severely burned.
Firefighters were called to the village of Terryville around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a fully involved fire in a detached garage.
Police say they found that the man had left the garage with injuries. He was taken to Waterbury Hospital. It’s unclear what his current condition is.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)