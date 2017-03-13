This Morning With Ray Dunaway March 13, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News Business Analyst, is back on the air with Ray.
7:20- John Erlinghauser of the AARP talks the high cost of utilities in CT (and Dominion’s effort to make them higher).
8:20- Congressman John Larson hosted a public town hall at the Smith Middle School in Glastonbury last night, on the Republican ACA Repeal proposal. Hear what Larson has to say about the proposal.
8:50- Ken Cockayne, Mayor of Bristol, joins Ray for this week’s Mayor Monday.
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.