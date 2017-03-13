This Morning With Ray Dunaway March 13, 2017

Winter Storm Warning: From 5am Tuesday until 2am Wednesday. Read More

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News Business Analyst, is back on the air with Ray.

7:20- John Erlinghauser of the AARP talks the high cost of utilities in CT (and Dominion’s effort to make them higher).

8:20- Congressman John Larson hosted a public town hall at the Smith Middle School in Glastonbury last night, on the Republican ACA Repeal proposal.  Hear what Larson has to say about the proposal.

8:50- Ken Cockayne, Mayor of Bristol, joins Ray for this week’s Mayor Monday.

