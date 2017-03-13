Sword-Wielding Woman Due In Court

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut woman is heading to court to face charges that she attacked a man with what police described as a “Samurai-type” sword.

Police say 51-year-old Juanita Bentley, of New London, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on charges including first-degree assault.

The Day (http://bit.ly/2lT6uET ) reports that police responded to a report of a stabbing just before midnight Friday.

The alleged victim told officers that he and Bentley had been arguing when she asked him to leave the apartment.

He told police Bentley took the sword from the wall and cut him on the back and arms as he fled.

He was treated at the hospital for injuries not considered life threatening.

Bentley was held on $10,000 bail over the weekend and was unavailable for comment.

