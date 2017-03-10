Winter Weather Advisory: For northern Connecticut from 1am until 12pm Friday. Read More

This Morning With Ray Dunaway March 10, 2017

March 10, 2017 9:06 AM By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- Denise Merrill, Secretary of the State joins Ray to discuss early voting.  Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill urged lawmakers to allow Connecticut to join 38 other jurisdictions that permit voters to cast a ballot early. She argued that early voting would give eligible people more opportunities to vote and provide relief to local towns on Election Day.

7:50-  Diane Smith is moderating an event on March 15 at the University of Saint Joseph that celebrates global women’s leadership one week after International Women’s Day.

8:50- Restaurant of the Week is Seasons at Avon Old Farms Hotel in Avon. Ray is joined by Executive Chef Jim Junkins and General Manager Jeffrey Hoess-Brooks. And WTIC has a special limited time offer for our listeners– get a $50 gift certificate to dine at Seasons Restaurant for only $25!  he sale starts today at 10am… CLICK HERE for more details!

