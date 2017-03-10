State Officials To Warn Spring Breakers About Zika

(CBS Connecticut) — With many college students planning spring break trips to warmer locations, the state Department of Public Health is launching a series of public service messages warning of the dangers of Zika virus.
Commissioner Raul Pino says the messages ask people to take precautions, and provide reminders that Zika can be sexually transmitted.
“If transmission were to be occurring in an area, you should only travel if you must travel,” Pino said. “If you must travel under those circumstances, you should protect yourself.
“Use adequate clothing, [bug repellent] sprays, sleep inside quarters protected by air conditioners or screens,” Pino said.
The audio and video messages will be played on radio and television. People near college campuses who use Youtube or Pandora will also see or hear the messages.