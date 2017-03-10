Special Elections Planned To Fill Legislative Seats

March 10, 2017 3:55 PM
Filed Under: connecticut general assembly, Special Election

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – More special elections are being held to fill vacant seats in the Connecticut General Assembly.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill announced Friday that voters will go to the polls on April 25 in the 7th Assembly District of Hartford and the 68th Assembly District of Watertown and Woodbury.

Both openings occurred after the incumbent state representatives, Democrat Douglas McCrory and Republican Eric Berthel, were elected to the state Senate in the Feb. 28 special election.

Besides McCrory and Berthel, West Haven Democrat Dorinda Keenan Borer won the 115th Assembly District seat last month. All three filled vacancies created by incumbent lawmakers who resigned in January to pursue other jobs in state government.

