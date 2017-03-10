Name Of Suspect Shot By Police Released

(Waterbury, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State police have released the name of a man shot by Waterbury police Thursday.
Eighteen-year old Rashameal Rogers was shot after elude police in a stolen vehicle in the area of Orange and Wood Streets and ramming a marked police cruiser.
They say Rogers also hit a policeman and a utility pole.
The officer dischared his weapon, hitting Rogers in the abdomen and shoulder.
Rogers suffered non life threatening injuries.
He was first taken to Waterbury Hospital then airlifted to Hartford Hospital.
The officer was treateed and released from Waterbury Hospital.
The Milford State’s Attorney’s Office is leading the investigation.