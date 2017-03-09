Winter Weather Advisory: For northern Connecticut from 1am until 12pm Friday. Read More

Officer Involved Shooting

March 9, 2017 7:23 PM
(WATERBURY,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  –  State Police and the States Attorney’s  office  are assisting Waterbury Police  in the investigation of an  officer involved shooting at Wood and Orange Streets in the city  around  4 pm  Thursday.

A suspect  was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound and is listed in stable condition. Two  officers  were  treated for injuries at a hospital and have been released.

The Republican-American reports   the suspect was driving an SUV being pursued  by an officer after the  vehicle nearly struck another officer at a construction site.The newspaper reports the  SUV struck a police   vehicle at some point. Witesses reported hearing multiple  gunshots.

