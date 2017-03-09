(WATERBURY,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police and the States Attorney’s office are assisting Waterbury Police in the investigation of an officer involved shooting at Wood and Orange Streets in the city around 4 pm Thursday.
A suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound and is listed in stable condition. Two officers were treated for injuries at a hospital and have been released.
The Republican-American reports the suspect was driving an SUV being pursued by an officer after the vehicle nearly struck another officer at a construction site.The newspaper reports the SUV struck a police vehicle at some point. Witesses reported hearing multiple gunshots.