16 Face Narcotics Charges In Probe Into Hartford Street Gang

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Sixteen people are facing federal narcotics charges as part of an investigation into a Hartford street gang.
Federal authorities on Wednesday announced the unsealing of a 31-count indictment in connection with heroin and crack dealing. Four individuals also face gun and robbery charges.
The arrests were part of “Operation Stamp Out.” The task force is aimed at gang violence and drug trafficking in the city’s Parkville neighborhood.
Authorities say the individuals involved are members and associates of the Orange Street Killas.
Investigators used wiretaps, drug buys, and physical and video surveillance. They seized roughly 1,200 bags of heroin.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.